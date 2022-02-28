-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. 178,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

