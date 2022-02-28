-$0.12 EPS Expected for Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.
Several brokerages recently commented on LOCL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
About Local Bounti (Get Rating)
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
