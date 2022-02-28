-$0.26 EPS Expected for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

