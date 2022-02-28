-$0.88 EPS Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to report ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 193.77%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $86,000.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.02 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.