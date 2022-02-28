$1.42 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $3.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

