$1.91 EPS Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $2.05. AGCO reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $22.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $118.39 on Friday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 229,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 47.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 47.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AGCO by 14.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

