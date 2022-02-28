14,310 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 278,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 533.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.39 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

