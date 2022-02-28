1,460 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 158.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA stock opened at $200.37 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

