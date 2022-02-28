178,850 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,850 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 1.8% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,149. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

