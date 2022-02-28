1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.69.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

