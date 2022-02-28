2,329 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 406,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,079. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

