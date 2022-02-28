2,447 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,835,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,540,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $75.77. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,962. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.232 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

