262 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $750.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $834.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $883.97. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

