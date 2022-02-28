$28.92 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to announce $28.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.74 million to $29.10 million. Broadwind reported sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $148.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

BWEN opened at $2.02 on Monday. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth $111,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

