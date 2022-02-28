310,112 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 310,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after purchasing an additional 925,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 508,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 577,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,659,000 after purchasing an additional 151,947 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN opened at $28.08 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.