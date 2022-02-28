$34.74 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will report $34.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the lowest is $34.58 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $135.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $139.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

