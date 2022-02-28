3,624 Shares in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 53,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Argan by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Argan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Argan by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

NYSE:AGX opened at $38.71 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $608.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Argan Profile (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.