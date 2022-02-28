3,708 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.85.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.