40,000 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $4.13 on Monday, hitting $198.54. The company had a trading volume of 82,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,238. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Argus increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

