45,750 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AVPT opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.70.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Profile (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.