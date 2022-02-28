5,655 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.62. 241,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,152,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

