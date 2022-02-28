6,347 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $135.88 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.16.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,372 shares of company stock worth $106,808,329. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

