$67.25 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to post $67.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.19 million and the lowest is $66.31 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $68.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $269.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.05 million to $270.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $270.01 million, with estimates ranging from $263.79 million to $276.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.49. 2,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

