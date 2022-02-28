$99.63 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to report $99.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.30 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $363.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

