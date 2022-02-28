AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $147.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $129.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $122.72. The company has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $150.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

