Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Raised by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.0% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Shares of AMD opened at $121.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

