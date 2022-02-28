Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

