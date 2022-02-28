Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $240.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.89. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $228.44 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.