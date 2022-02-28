Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of AGI opened at $7.43 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.
About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.