Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.43 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

