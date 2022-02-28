Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $78.83, with a volume of 83441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

