Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $78.83, with a volume of 83441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.
AA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.
In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.
The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.
Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
