Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,773 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,079. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

