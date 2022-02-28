Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1,844.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.