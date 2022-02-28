ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACES. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ACES opened at $53.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07.

