American International Group Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Medpace worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,313 shares of company stock worth $60,007,919 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $153.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average of $193.10. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

