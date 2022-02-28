American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $186.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.95 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

