American International Group Inc. Sells 10,273 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of KBR worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after buying an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after buying an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after buying an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 36.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after buying an additional 318,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

