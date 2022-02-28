American International Group Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.95%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

