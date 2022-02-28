American International Group Inc. Sells 9,486 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of National Retail Properties worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

NNN stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.