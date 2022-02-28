American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

