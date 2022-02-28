Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will announce $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $3.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.53. 16,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,034. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $199.78 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

