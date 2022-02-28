Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 351,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,324,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 543,302 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

