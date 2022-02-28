Analysts Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.38 Million

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $163.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $174.10 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $119.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $743.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $711.92 million to $778.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $886.18 million, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.