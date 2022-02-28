Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price at $74.64

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.64.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. raised their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of AMRC traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,221. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
