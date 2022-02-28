Analysts Set Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Target Price at $2.02

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.02.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of GAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. 3,119,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.
Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.