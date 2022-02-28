Analysts Set Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Target Price at $2.02

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of GAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. 3,119,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.