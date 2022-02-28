Analysts Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $85.33

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. 29,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock worth $18,573,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

