Analysts Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Target Price at $11.30

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.30.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
