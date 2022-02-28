Analysts Set Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) PT at $32.00

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.68 million, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $33.72.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

