Analyzing Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duckhorn Portfolio and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 6 0 2.75 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 1 12 0 2.92

Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.89%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus target price of $860.00, suggesting a potential upside of 468.52%. Given LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is more favorable than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.73 $55.96 million N/A N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $75.98 billion 5.02 $14.24 billion N/A N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Duckhorn Portfolio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines. It also distributes vodka and white liquor. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment engages in the manufacture of luggage items, bags, accessories, shoes and clothes. The Perfumes & Cosmetics segment engages in the production and distribution of make-up, perfume and skin care products. The Watches & Jewelry segment manufactures luxury watches and accessories for men and women. It specializes in the field of chronographs and ultimate precision. The Selective Retailing segment is organized to promote an environment that is appropriate to the image and status of the luxury brands. It engages in the sale of luxury products to international travelers and on board cruise ships. This segment also manages beauty stores that combine direct access and customer assistance to customers. The Other Activities & Eliminations segment in

