Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.69% of Antares Pharma worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 51.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $593.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

