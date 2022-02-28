Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.06% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 602,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $135,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $222,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YTPG traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,256. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

